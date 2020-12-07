EAU CLAIRE — Residents of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties are encouraged to take an online survey to help guide community health improvement efforts.
The survey asks questions about the community's strengths and weaknesses in 14 different areas impacting health — ranging from communicable diseases to alcohol abuse to obesity.
To take the survey, go to bit.ly/CVHealthSurvey by Jan. 10. The survey is estimated to take 10 to 15 minutes to complete.
Survey results will be part of an effort by public health officials and health care providers to identify and address the area's top health concerns.
The coalition performing these Community Health Needs Assessments will present reports in May for Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.