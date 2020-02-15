A plan to reach ambitious goals set by Eau Claire leaders to have the city run on clean and carbon-neutral energy sources by 2050 will be subject to a public hearing Monday night.
Eau Claire’s Renewable Energy Action Plan has been in the works since last spring and it is beginning the process to become official city policy.
The city’s Plan Commission will hold a public hearing on the document during its 7 p.m. Monday meeting in the council chamber at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
After the hearing, the commission will vote on the plan, which will then proceed to the City Council for final approval.
The action plan is basically a road map for the community to reach clean energy goals set by city leaders in March 2018.
Getting the city to run on clean energy is being helped largely by electrical utility company Xcel Energy increasing its use of wind and solar power in recent years. But the action plan also includes initiatives to encourage energy efficiency projects, increase use of solar and geothermal energy, and spur construction of more “green” buildings.
Another part of the plan that officials admit will be more challenging is to get more electric vehicles in Eau Claire. Currently only 0.05% of vehicles registered in Eau Claire run on electric motors, but the plan sets a goal of 10% by 2030.
Other components of the plan include planting more trees and native grasses, and reducing refuse by creating a large composting program.