OSSEO — Golf balls will be falling from the sky on Wednesday to help support Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Technician students and instructors.
A helicopter golf ball drop fundraiser encourages people to spend $20 on a golf ball that will be one of many dropped by a helicopter onto a target. Golf balls closest to the target will win cash up to the grand prize of $2,000. Donors can purchase golf balls at bit.ly/3mZ2mje.
The event, sponsored by the Wisconsin I-CAR Committee, with cooperation from Collision Repair Education Foundation, Osseo-based Global Finishing Solutions and Ringbrothers car builders, will support several auto programs at schools throughout the state.
"We’re thankful all of these entities have come together to have an event that leads to donations to our collision repair program," Jerry Goodson, Auto Collision Repair & Refinish instructor at CVTC, said in a news release. "Any donations we receive for our program will be used to purchase tools and equipment for our new Transportation Education Center. This donation will help our students by allowing us to utilize the latest technology to train our students."
The golf ball drop, scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, can be seen live via the Global Finishing Solutions Facebook page.