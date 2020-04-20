The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is seeking assistance in locating a dog that bit a man over the weekend.
According to a news release from the department:
The bite occurred at about 2 p.m. Saturday on the sidewalk of Morningside Drive, south of the intersection of Morningside Drive and Birch Street.
The dog was described as a mixed breed with long hair, white with brown spots, and weighing 30 to 40 pounds. The dog was being walked by two young girls.
The health and rabies status of the dog needs to be determined. If anyone has information about the dog, they should contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.