CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Clerk of Court is an elected position with a four-year term. Incumbent Karen Hepfler, a Democrat, has held the position since January 2001. She is facing Republican challenger Nate Liedl, who ran against her in 2018 as well. Liedl previously worked in the clerk of courts office but was later fired. Each candidate was given the same questionnaire.

1. What experiences in your life have made you best suited to be clerk of courts? What unique skills do you have for this job?

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com