Sand mining company Hi-Crush Services is laying off 67 workers in west-central Wisconsin due to decreased demand for its product.
The company notified the state Department of Workforce Development last week about the job cuts at its facilities in Whitehall and Taylor, tying them to plunging fuel prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
"The layoff is in response to unforeseen business circumstances related to the acute and precipitous downturn in oil and gas prices driven by the Saudi/Russia oil price war and the related impacts of COVID-19 on the demand for the company’s sand product," Mark Skolos, general counsel for Hi-Crush, wrote to state officials and mayors of cities near the facilities.
Sand mined and processed by Hi-Crush is used in hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" — a process used to extract oil and natural gas from underground.
Six employees at the Whitehall plant were laid off at the end of March, followed by 28 last week and one that will be working until May 11. At the Taylor facility, 11 were laid off around the end of last month, 18 last week and three will work until May 11.
If circumstances worsen to the point that the facilities need to close entirely, Hi-Crush stated it would notify state and local officials.