EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire County judge set bond high on Tuesday for one of three people charged in the June 15 shooting death of an Eau Claire man.
It will take $750,000 cash for the release of Vanessa J. Kettleman, 24, of Chetek, while the homicide case against her is pending in Eau Claire County.
Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless agreed with District Attorney Peter Rindal, who had requested that bond be set at $750,000, according to online court records.
Kettleman's attorney, Sonia Anderson, had sought a signature bond or a lower cash bond.
A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 13 in Kettleman's case.
Her co-defendants, Phillip R. Novak, 37, of Milwaukee, and Kristina K. Keppert, 39, of Cadott, have not yet appeared in court. Novak's initial appearance is slated for Sept. 13, while Keppert doesn't yet have court dates scheduled.
All three are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Eddie Banks, 46.
Kettleman and Keppert are charged with being party to the crime of first-degree homicide. Novak is charged with first-degree homicide, plus attempted armed robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, the three defendants took a pickup truck to a hotel on East Clairemont Avenue to meet with Banks.
When Banks climbed in the rear of the pickup truck, he was surprised by Novak, who was hiding there and armed with a gun, according to Kettleman's statement to authorities. The men struggled over the gun and it fired once. The bullet entered Banks' right cheek and ended up in his left rib cage, based on autopsy results.
On Novak's order, Keppert drove the truck away, taking back roads into the town of Clear Creek. Novak pushed Banks' lifeless body out of the truck along Mallard Road, where it was found by a passerby the following day.
The confrontation between the two men was over $500 Novak gave to Banks for drugs, which the former never got, according to the criminal complaint.