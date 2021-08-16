INDEPENDENCE — A high-speed chase ended in a car crash that hurt four people on Sunday evening in Trempealeau County.
Two people who were in the car that led police on a chase were both airlifted to nearby hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries, according to a Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office news release.
The speeding car had collided with a pickup truck with two occupants who suffered minor injuries from the crash and were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals.
According to the sheriff's office, the chase began when a sergeant attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 93 near Elk Creek because it had been involved in a disorderly incident. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, reaching about 105 mph and traveling in the wrong lane of traffic.
When the pursuit entered Independence, a city police officer deployed spike strips to puncture the fleeing vehicle's tires.
The driver managed to swerve around the spike strips, but lost control of the vehicle in the process and it collided head-on with the pickup.
Names of those involved in the incident were not released on Sunday.
The sheriff's office stated that the male driver of the suspect vehicle will be referred to the Trempealeau County District Attorney's Office for multiple criminal charges, including felony fleeing and reckless endangerment of safety.