A Chippewa Falls teenager is in custody after leading multiple local law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase Friday night.
Dalton Johnson, 18, was arrested and taken to Barron County Jail for felony fleeing and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The chase began in Chippewa County with an officer from the Bloomer Police Department pursuing the suspect on U.S. 53. At about 11:31 p.m., the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office informed neighboring Barron County officials that the chase was headed their way.
The Bloomer officer stopped the pursuit at the county line, but a Barron County sheriff's deputy spotted the speeding vehicle just south of Chetek on U.S. 53.
The ensuing chase reached speeds of 80 to 100 mph, according to the Barron County sheriff's office. It ended after five miles when Johnson drove the vehicle into a ditch on Highway A, just south of Dallas.
In addition to the two sheriff's offices and Bloomer police involved in the chase, there also was assistance from police departments in Bloomer and Chetek, a news release stated.