A high-speed chase through the back roads of Rusk County ended Wednesday night in a swamp.
Rusk County sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop in Ingram for a vehicle that had fled an officer earlier in the night, according to Sheriff Jeffrey Wallace.
Justin Neiderman of Glen Flora drove away from the traffic stop, leading deputies on a 26-mile high-speed chase through the back roads of northeastern Rusk County.
The chase ended when Neiderman drove down an old logging road and his car got stuck in a swamp.
There were no injuries or damage to patrol vehicles from the chase, according to the news release.