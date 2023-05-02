EAU CLAIRE — High river waters during early spring washed away or prevented installation of boat barriers near Xcel Energy's hydroelectric plants in northwestern Wisconsin.
Typically at this time of year the power utility's crews have installed a cable with a series of floats attached to it across the width of rivers just upstream of its dams, creating a restricted area for boaters.
However, high waters prevented the installation of those safety barriers on the lower Chippewa River near hydroelectric plants in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Lake Wissota, Jim Falls and Holcombe, according to an Xcel Energy news release.
Likewise, boat barriers failed due to high water or debris on the St. Croix River near the St. Croix Falls Plant and on the Montreal River by the Superior Falls Plant.
Barriers will be installed when river levels subside and it is safe to do the work, the news release stated.
In the meantime, the power company is reminding people to practice caution when recreating near a dam, including those going out on rivers to take part in Saturday's fishing season opener.
“Boating, canoeing or kayaking above or below a dam can be very dangerous, especially if the flow changes and your boat is anchored in a hazardous area,” Rob Olson of Xcel's Hydro Operations Department said in the news release.
The power company offered several safety tips for those who are near dams for recreation. Those included wear a life jacket, obey all warning signs, never boat or fish alone near a dam, stay clear of spillways, never swim or wade near a dam, do not anchor below a dam, and have a cellphone handy to call 911 in case of an emergency.