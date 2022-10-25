MENOMONIE — Repairs to a railroad crossing will close down a part of Highway 79 on Friday in rural Menomonie.
The affected part of Highway 79 is just north of the U.S. 12 intersection in the Dunn County town of Menomonie, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, that portion of the highway will be closed to traffic and detoured. The road is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. the same day, the news release stated.
Originally the railroad crossing repairs had been scheduled for this Tuesday, but were postponed.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.