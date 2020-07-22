An organization led by an Eau Claire city councilwoman will host an online discussion this evening about policing and the city budget.
Hmong American Leadership and Economic Development, a group Councilwoman Mai Xiong founded and serves as its president, will host a community discussion from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today using the web-based teleconference program Zoom.
An official city notice for the event said it is intended to receive input from diverse communities about policing, city spending on projects and other areas of Eau Claire's budget.
To join the meeting via Zoom on a computer or smartphone, go to tinyurl.com/y6d2qlln. The meeting's ID number is 885 1091 7930 and the passcode is 500616.