dr_Hoffman_1a_080518

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman on July 11, 2018. Hoffman is the longest-serving mayor in city history, and he’s decided to seek another term.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said he’s just not ready to step down from the role he’s held longer than any other leader in city history.

Hoffman, 71, has declared his candidacy for re-election in the spring 2023 election. He has missed several city council meetings in the past two years, between a bout with COVID-19 and some other health issues.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com