CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Holcombe man has been arrested after he reportedly crashed into multiple squad cars.
Mitchell W. Ludtke, 40, 30781 245th St., was arrested on possible charges of recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated, knowingly fleeing an officer, operating after revocation, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes, officers were pursuing Ludtke's vehicle in the northeast corner of Chippewa County when he attempted to strike a marked Cornell police vehicle, as well as a Cornell officer.
"The operator also intentionally struck two fully marked and occupied Chippewa County Sheriff’s vehicles," Hakes wrote in a press release Saturday. "The Sheriff’s vehicles became disabled due to the damage caused."
Ludtke's vehicle was pursued into Dunn County with several law enforcement agencies in pursuit. The vehicle was eventually stopped and Ludtke was taken into custody. There were no reported injuries to any involved parties.
Online court records show Ludtke was charged in Dunn County Court with hit-and-run involving an injury, OWI-2, resisting or obstructing an officer and bail jumping, stemming from a Dec. 30, 2021, incident. He returns to Dunn County Court on that matter on May 15.
Ludtke also was convicted of battery in Chippewa County Court. In March 2021, he was placed on probation. However, probation was later revoked, and in April 2022, he was ordered to serve seven months in jail.
Ludtke also was convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer in Dunn County Court in 2008.