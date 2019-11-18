Despite a good October for home sales in Wisconsin, the state continues to lag behind 2018’s tally and prices have grown significantly in the ongoing seller’s market.
Comparing year-to-date statewide figures shows that the number of home sales is still 1.5% behind 2018’s pace, but prices have been up 7.1% so far this year, according to figures released Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
“Inventory weakness continues to be the main driver in this market, with nearly every part of the state considered a seller’s market,” WRA Chairman Steve Beers said in a news release.
The median sale price of a house in Wisconsin stood at $195,900 last month — 7.3% higher than a year prior.
Realtors are still moving a lot of homes and selling them faster than last year, according to WRA leaders, but the inventory of new and used houses is just not growing to meet the market.
“We’ve got very favorable mortgage rates and a healthy state economy, but until we break through on the supply side, sales will struggle to grow, and prices will increase at a fast pace,” Michael Theo, WRA president and CEO, said in the news release.
Statewide, last month’s home sales were 0.7% higher than October 2018.
Although there was an overall sales increase last month, the picture was not the same throughout Wisconsin. Sales were down in northern and south-central Wisconsin, but up in the rest of the state.
Western Wisconsin, which includes the Chippewa Valley, saw a 3.7% uptick in sales when comparing last month to October 2018.
Sales were about even in Eau Claire County, but they were up 13% in Chippewa County and down 12% in Dunn County.