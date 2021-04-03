Firefighters evacuated mobile homes and fought a forest fire the size of a football field on Eau Claire's north side for about 45 minutes on Friday afternoon before finally extinguishing the blaze, the Eau Claire Fire Department said.
Wisconsin and Eau Claire County are at very high fire risk this weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said.
No people were injured in the Eau Claire fire and no structures were damaged.
At about 4:40 p.m. Friday the fire department responded to a woodland fire on the 3600 block of Seymour Road, adjacent to the Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park. Crews found a fire the size of a football field in a wooded area, and the fire was "rapidly spreading toward adjacent structures and propane tanks" in the mobile home park, according to a news release.
First responders evacuated people in several mobile homes. With a total of 15 personnel and four engines, including a brush truck, an all-terrain utility vehicle, a medic unit and a command vehicle, crews brought the fire under control after about 45 minutes, according to the fire department.
Crews were on scene for about four hours to extinguish remaining hot spots.
"Strong winds, dry conditions and topography made it difficult for fire units to get the fire under control," said acting battalion chief Matt Gunderson in the news release.
Burning is suspended with DNR-issued burning permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas in the DNR Protection area, which encompasses most of northern Wisconsin and parts of Chippewa and Eau Claire counties, the DNR said.
"With low humidity and high winds in the forecast, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the National Weather Service and other partners are paying particularly close attention to areas most at risk," the DNR said in a news release.
Fire officials are predicting a slightly longer than average fire season because of how early the snow melted around the state.
"To help us keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR is asking you to avoid all outdoor burning including limiting the use of campfires and making sure to extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly," the DNR said.