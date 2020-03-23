The homicide victim in Friday's shooting at a south side residence has been identified as James Garcia-Smith, 29, Eau Claire police said Monday.
A 32-year-old woman was also shot in Friday night's incident, but has not been identified.
The woman was taken to an Eau Claire hospital and is expected to survive.
Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots at 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive.
Officers provided immediate medical attention to the victims.
Garcia-Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A forensic autopsy on Garcia-Smith was conducted Saturday at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Garcia-Smith's cause of death was a gunshot wound.
There were three children in the residence at the time of the shooting and were not injured, police said.
The investigation has determined this was not a random crime, police said.
After the shooting, two suspects fled the area and have not been located.
If anyone saw or heard something, or have videos or photos that capture images of the surrounding area, they are asked to contact Lt. Ryan Dahlgren at 715-839-8682.
Anonymous information can be reported to Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477.