Vandals damaged a fence and playground on Thursday night at a building on Eau Claire's west side that is being converted into a shelter for homeless women and their children.
Hope Gospel Mission estimates $3,000 to $4,000 of damage was done by those who broke a large section of fencing and put gouges into wooden pieces on the playset.
The playground is part of the mission's project on Frank Street to create housing for 14 single women and 11 mothers with children.
"As we move forward to open sometime this fall through thousands of hours of volunteer labor, it is unfortunate that we have to divert resources to fix what was vandalized," Brett Geboy, the mission's community relations director said in an email.
He added that the vandalism seemed to be a random event and it has been reported to the police.