Chippewa Crossing development coming together

Several of the walls have been erected on the Festival Foods grocery store that is under construction along Chippewa Crossing on the southeast side of Chippewa Falls. Along with Festival Foods, a Caribou Coffee shop and a hotel are now planned for the area. In December, a Kwik Trip and a Culver’s restaurant also were announced for the corridor.

 By Chris Vetter

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Caribou Coffee shop and a hotel are among the latest additions announced for the new development along Chippewa Crossing on the east side of Chippewa Falls.

The city’s Plan Commission reviewed plans Monday for the Caribou Coffee, which will include a drive-through, and is slated to be constructed on a 1.8-acre parcel.