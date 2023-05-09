Several of the walls have been erected on the Festival Foods grocery store that is under construction along Chippewa Crossing on the southeast side of Chippewa Falls. Along with Festival Foods, a Caribou Coffee shop and a hotel are now planned for the area. In December, a Kwik Trip and a Culver’s restaurant also were announced for the corridor.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Caribou Coffee shop and a hotel are among the latest additions announced for the new development along Chippewa Crossing on the east side of Chippewa Falls.
The city’s Plan Commission reviewed plans Monday for the Caribou Coffee, which will include a drive-through, and is slated to be constructed on a 1.8-acre parcel.
Also, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director Charlie Walker said a SpringStone hotel also is planned for the corridor, and it will be constructed just south of the Chippewa Falls Fire Station. Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners Inc. owns about 60 acres of land in that corridor, and it has been heavily marketed for years.
“Chippewa Crossing has been a developable land for 12 years,” Walker said Tuesday. “It’s finally gaining momentum. It shows there is confidence in the Chippewa Valley, that Wangard Partners are investing in.”
In December, plans were announced for a Kwik Trip convenience store/gas station and a Culver’s restaurant. Work is already underway for a Festival Foods. Walker likes the mix of retail, food and hotels planned for the corridor.
“It builds on each other, and that corridor is very visible from the freeway,” Walker said. “The new hotel is definitely needed for the company travel.”
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman was pleased that more businesses have lined up to build on the site near Highway 29.
“It’s just really an exciting project, with the addition of these businesses,” Hoffman said. “This will have a positive effect for many years to come. I’m impressed with their willingness to invest.”
Chippewa Falls city leaders have been working on plans to develop this corridor along Chippewa Crossing and Business 29 for two decades. Outside of Toycen Motors, the only building in that area is the city’s new fire station. When Wangard Partners announced in spring 2022 that Festival Foods had purchased a 7.4-acre lot east of Toycen Motors, there was a lot of anticipation that other new businesses would soon follow.
In addition to the Wangard Partners property, the city is also developing a new service road that will extend Chippewa Mall Drive from the NorthRidge Center (Chippewa Mall) to the roundabout by Toycen Motors. Five new commercial lots have gone on sale along that corridor.
Last July, the council approved a new tax-increment financing district in that corridor, which will cover 586 acres of property, bordered by Highway 29 to the south, Summit Avenue to the north, Business 53 to the west and 160th Street to the east. According to city documents, the city anticipates spending $10,585,000 in improvements in the area. However, value created by the project is expected to reach $64 million. The TIF is expected to be in place for 20 years.
Also, the Wisconsin’s Department of Administration placed 89 acres of state-owned land in that corridor for sale earlier this year. It is generally southwest of the Wisconsin Veteran Home; the land is managed by the state’s Department of Health Services.