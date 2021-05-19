EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire hotel facing a lawsuit from the city government is now for sale.
The Regency Inn and Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, is on the market with an asking price of $1.6 million, according to a listing from local firm Commonweal Development.
In December the city filed a lawsuit against the hotel’s owner and operator, Vidhi Hospitality, to push for the closure and sale of the business due to the high amount of criminal activity there.
That case is still pending in Eau Claire County Court with its next planned event being a scheduling conference in mid-July, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.
Owner Hitesh Patel said Wednesday that the hotel remains in operation and is expected to continue running through the sale of the property.
Commonweal is promoting the 60-room hotel’s location as being easily accessible in a high-traffic location. The listing also notes a new Hy-Vee grocery store is under construction nearby and will open this fall.
When it filed the lawsuit late last year, the city cited the disproportionate amount of police responses to the Regency Inn when compared to other hotels in Eau Claire. Police responded to the hotel premises on 370 occasions from the start of 2018 through October 2020, according to call logs provided by the Eau Claire Police Department. Incidents reported there included drug trafficking and use, physical fights, people with arrest warrants, prostitution, sexual assault, child abuse, theft, traffic violations, domestic arguments and suicide threats.