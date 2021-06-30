HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is partnering with Encompass Health, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital company, to develop and operate a 36-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital within the Sacred Heart building in Eau Claire.
Sacred Heart currently has a 24-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit. That will be replaced by the new 36-bed hospital. It will continue caring for patients "recovering from major illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions," the hospital said in a news release.
The new "hospital within a hospital facility" will open in summer 2022, according to a news release. Construction is expected to begin in September and finish in August 2022.
The hospital will be named The Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Wisconsin.
It will also offer physical, occupational and speech therapies, 24-hour nursing care and frequent physician visits, all private patient rooms, a therapy gym, a pharmacy and a dining and recreation space.
“We are pleased to partner with Encompass Health to advance inpatient rehabilitation care here in the Chippewa Valley,” said Sacred Heart Hospital CEO and President Andy Barth. “This will be a state-of-the-art, ‘hospital within a hospital facility’ that will allow us to expand our inpatient rehabilitation offerings, enhance the quality of care we provide and keep it local.”
The new rehabilitation hospital within Sacred Heart will be Encompass Health's first location in Wisconsin, according to the press release.