Hutchinson Technology Inc., which was acquired by Japan-based TDK in 2016, is laying off about 20 percent of its Eau Claire workforce, according to filings with the state Department of Workforce Development.
"This notice is being given due to the discontinuation of one of the operations within that facility ...," reads a letter from Sara St. John, HTI human resource director.
HTI currently has 550 employees at the site, while the permanent layoffs will affect around 112 employees. Cuts began this week and are slated to be complete by May 31. The move will leave the Eau Claire site with about 438 employees.
HTI, according to its website, "specializes in high-volume manufacturing of precision electromechanical components and assemblies."