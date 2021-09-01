Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — City buses will begin using a temporary transfer center located in a downtown parking lot on Thursday while the usual hub for bus routes is prepared for demolition.
The temporary site is on the east corner of the intersection of South Farwell and Gray streets in the city's Schlegelmilch-McDaniel parking lot.
This temporary site will be in service for a year while a new transfer center is built to replace the existing one, which has been in service since 1984.
