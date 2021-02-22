ELLSWORTH — A Hudson man was injured Saturday afternoon following a snowmobile crash in the Pierce County town of Martell.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
Conner Poling, 25, was operating a snowmobile at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on private property on 650th Street near 850th Avenue when he struck a field divot and was ejected.
Poling was flown from the scene by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., with undetermined injuries.
The accident is under investigation by the state Department of Natural Resources.