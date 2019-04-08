A 35-year-old Hudson man died Thursday as a result of injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash on March 27.
Brian T. Foster died at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was taken by helicopter after the crash, according to a news release from the St. Croix County sheriff's office.
Preliminary investigation and statements from witnesses indicate that the Ford Focus being driven on Highway 35 near Cedar Drive in the town of St. Joseph passed another vehicle at a high rate of speed, struck the guardrail, went airborne, struck the guardrail again and then struck a tree.
Foster was not wearing a seatbelt, and the sheriff's office indicated alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.