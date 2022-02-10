EAU CLAIRE — An Osseo man injured in a February 2019 traffic pileup on Interstate 94 during a snowstorm is suing 32 other drivers involved in that chain-reaction crash.
Attorneys from law firm Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs filed the civil lawsuit Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court for client David Brott. The lawsuit seeks compensation for Brott's medical bills, lost wages and pain and suffering attributed to the crash.
The lawsuit was filed against 25 people who were driving their own vehicles in the crash as well as seven semitrailer truck drivers involved in the pileup. The long list of defendants includes multiple drivers from the Chippewa Valley, plus people from elsewhere in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Maine, Illinois, Michigan, Colorado, California, Indiana, Montana and South Carolina.
Auto insurance companies that covered the drivers and trucking companies that employ the truckers are also named as defendants.
Brott's medical insurance carrier, auto insurance company and his employer's health care plan are listed as involuntary plaintiffs with him in the case.
The crash happened shortly after noon on Feb. 10, 2019 on a section of I-94 between Osseo and Foster, according to Leader-Telegram archives. There were 33 autos and seven semitrailer trucks involved in the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that seven people were injured.
That winter set new records for snowfall in the Eau Claire area due in large part to an especially snowy February.