Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EAU CLAIRE — The city's newest grocery store has announced it will hold a grand opening later this month.
Hy-Vee's grand opening for its new location at 2424 E. Clairemont Ave. that will begin at 6 a.m. on Sept. 28, according to the store's Facebook page.
In addition to a full grocery store, this Hy-Vee location will include a Wahlburgers, other in-store restaurants and a DSW Shoes, according to a news release posted last month to Hy-Vee's website.
The store has been built on the former site of a closed Kmart, which was demolished last year.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.