EAU CLAIRE — The city's newest grocery store has announced it will hold a grand opening later this month.

Hy-Vee's grand opening for its new location at 2424 E. Clairemont Ave. that will begin at 6 a.m. on Sept. 28, according to the store's Facebook page.

In addition to a full grocery store, this Hy-Vee location will include a Wahlburgers, other in-store restaurants and a DSW Shoes, according to a news release posted last month to Hy-Vee's website.

The store has been built on the former site of a closed Kmart, which was demolished last year.