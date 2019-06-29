Pavement buckling on Interstate 94 shut down eastbound traffic near the Eau Claire-Trempealeau county line on Saturday afternoon.
Reported at about 4 p.m., the pavement damage is in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 87.
Vehicles were lined up in one lane with the other lane closed, based on images from a traffic camera posted to the state Department of Transportation's 511wi.gov website.
A bulletin from the department estimated that repairs would take about two hours.
Motorists are advised to exit on Highway HH, go south on U.S. 53 and then head east on U.S. 10 to get back onto I-94.
Prior to this weekend, the department cautioned motorists to be on the lookout for buckling pavement, which happens when temperatures heat up.
"Pavement buckles are the most common during the first few heat waves of the season, when the weather goes from cool to very hot, causing the pavement to expand," the department said in a news release.