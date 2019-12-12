Traffic crashes during Thursday morning's snowstorm closed portions of Interstate 94 in the Chippewa Valley.
All lanes of I-94 between Eau Claire and Osseo were reopened by 2:33 p.m. after they had been closed for several hours.
A crash involving three semis happened shortly before 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 81. Secondary crashes from vehicles attempting to stop on the slippery highway near the truck crash led to all lanes being blocked.
Westbound lanes were opened during the morning, but it wasn't until the afternoon when the eastbound lanes were fully cleared.
While I-94 was closed, traffic was rerouted onto other highways around the crash site, which caused periodic backups on Eau Claire's south side, according to an Eau Claire Sheriff's Office post on Facebook.
Motorists traveling on state highways and other roads are advised to turn on their headlights, reduce their speed and leave plenty of space between vehicles when driving in snow, stated a news release from the state Department of Transportation