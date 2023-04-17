MENOMONIE — An Interstate 94 off-ramp in Menomonie will be closed today(Tuesday) for concrete repairs.
The ramp from westbound I-94 to Highway 25 (Exit 41) will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release.
In addition, the right westbound lane of I-94 will be closed near that exit.
Those traveling west on I-94 today(Tuesday) to reach Menomonie will need to use the Highway B exit (Exit 45).
