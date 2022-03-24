EAU CLAIRE — Weigh stations along Interstate 94 near Menomonie and Hudson are scheduled to get major upgrades.
During 2022 and 2023, the existing safety and weigh station building outside of Hudson is slated to be replaced with an entirely new facility. The small building currently off the eastbound lanes of I-94 is to be replaced with a much larger one that includes a garage where semitrailer trucks can enter for inspections. That project is expected to cost between $16 million and $21 million.
The weigh station near Menomonie is slated to get renovated and expanded in 2024. A new road salt and brine storage building will also be constructed there. The estimated price for that project is $4 million to $6 million.
Both projects also include improvements to the ramps and parking lots around the weigh stations, creation of "virtual weigh stations" along U.S. 12 and new communications towers.
During construction of those projects, I-94 traffic will remain open, though there may be limited lane closures during non-peak travel times.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is accepting public comments on the proposed projects through May 1. Comments can be emailed to john.spielmacher@dot.wi.gov or sent by mail to Wisconsin Department of Transportation (Attn.: John Spielmacher), 944 Vanderperren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304. Comments can also be made via phone by calling 920-492-0134.