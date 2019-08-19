The identity of a 14-year-old boy killed on Friday afternoon by a falling tree in Barron County has been released by authorities.
Floyd Lehman of Melrose died when a falling tree struck him in the head while he was clearing storm debris in the town of Prairie Lake, according to a Monday news release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
Lehman was part of a group that was cleaning up downed trees from a recent storm. Another person had been cutting down the tree that hit Lehman, according to the news release.
Emergency medical workers responded to the site of the incident, but Lehman was declared dead at the scene.