CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk has released the identities of the two rural Cadott residents killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday on Highway 29, east of Chippewa Falls.
Camellia F. Kelch, 38, and her 13-year-old son, Isaiah P. Kelch, of 25971 50th Ave., were both pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 11:01 a.m. Monday near 190th Street in the town of Lafayette.
Kelch's car was westbound on Highway 29 when it entered the median and crossed into the eastbound lanes. It was struck by a semi driven by Justin A. Ritchie, 38, of Maiden Rock. Ritchie was uninjured.
The accident remains under investigation. Kowalczyk said Ritchie's semi had a dash camera that shows the crash, and there is no indication of what caused Kelch's car to leave the westbound lanes and cross in front of the semi.