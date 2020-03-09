Clark County authorities have released the identity of a Unity man who died last week in a car crash.
Ronald Voelker, 63, died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash Thursday evening on Highway 29 in Clark County.
Voelker lost control of the SUV he was driving on slippery roads at about 7:14 p.m on Highway 29 near Highway P, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
The SUV entered the median and overturned. Voelker, who authorities say was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.