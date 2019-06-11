LADYSMITH -- The woman killed and man injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday in Ladysmith have been identified.
According to a news release from the Ladysmith Police Department:
At about 10:56 a.m. the department responded to West Ninth Street South/Highway 27 and Gokey Road in the city for a report of a single motorcycle crash.
Investigation of the crash scene showed the motorcycle, a 2013 Honda driven by Daniel Maland, 56, of Jim Falls had been traveling northbound on West Ninth Street South/Highway 27 when the motorcycle crashed into a guardrail. The passenger of the motorcycle, Maxine Maland, 66, of Jim Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene while Daniel Maland, who suffered serious injuries, was flown via helicopter to an Eau Claire hospital.
No update on the condition of Daniel Maland was available. Investigation into the crash is continuing by the Ladysmith Police Department. The department asks anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Ladysmith Police Department at 715-532-2186.