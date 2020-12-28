ARCADIA — Authorities released identities of the two drivers involved in a Saturday traffic crash that killed one of them in Trempealeau County.
James B. Williams, 55, of Arcadia died at the scene of the crash at about 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the town of Arcadia.
The other driver, Michael T. Buxrude, 60, of Moorhead, Minn., suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Williams' vehicle crossed the center line on Highway 93 near Lewis Valley Road, drifting into oncoming traffic and colliding with a truck driven by Buxrude.
The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's office stated in a news release on Monday.