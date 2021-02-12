PEPIN COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash that injured a 49-year-old woman Friday morning is believed to be caused by inattentive driving, according to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office.
Rebecca K. Gruber of rural Mondovi suffered unknown injuries and was transported to an area hospital after her pickup truck was hit by another vehicle at a rural intersection.
Gruber was driving a Ford F150 eastbound on Highway T at about 8:32 a.m., according to a sheriff's office news release. At the same time, Jacob C. Hendricks, 23, of rural Durand was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Weissinger Road.
Hendricks failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with Gruber's pickup where the road intersects Highway T.
Gruber was the only person in her vehicle, but also had two dogs with her.
Henricks had six passengers in his truck — a married couple and their four children. There were no serious injuries reported among occupants in the Henricks vehicle, despite the fact they were not wearing seat belts, the sheriff's office stated.
The sheriff's office news release stated that inattentive driving is believed to be the cause of the crash, but it remains under investigation.