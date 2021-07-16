COLFAX — A new festival is being planned for next month in Colfax.
Current FFA members and alumni are organizing the inaugural Colfax Tractor Fest, which is set to be an all-day event on Aug. 14 at the Colfax Fairgrounds.
"We are happy to offer this event and hope to have families there throughout the day," Jaci Ackerlund, a Colfax FFA alumna, said in a news release.
Daytime events including restored tractors on display, vendors and artisans selling goods made in Colfax, and raffle drawings will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A trivia contest will start at 6 p.m. The band The Thrillbillies, featuring Colfax native Bronson Bergeson, will begin performing at 8 p.m.