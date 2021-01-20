EAU CLAIRE — City crews have begun removing ash trees killed by an invasive green beetle in an Eau Claire park.
The trees are being cut down in Owen Park because their dead limbs pose a danger as they could fall, according to a city news release.
The park is close to the site where a city arborist reported the first confirmed case of emerald ash borers in Eau Claire. Though the city had already been preparing for several years for the tree-killing bugs to arrive here, it wasn't until December 2017 that they were first found in a dying ash tree near Water Street on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
Eau Claire had already started a program in 2013 to proactively remove ash trees on city-owned land and replace them with other tree species.
Emerald ash borers live under bark and eat their way through vascular systems of ash trees, cutting off the flow of water and nutrients to branches.