The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is seeking assistance in locating a dog that bit a young girl Saturday at Otter Creek Dog Park in Eau Claire.
The bite occurred approximately between 10 and 10:20 a.m.
The dog owner was described as a white male about 6 feet tall, with blond hair with a short-trimmed beard, and wearing a red shirt. The dog was described to be a small to medium-size black dog with short hair.
The health and rabies status of these dogs needs to be determined. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.