The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a juvenile runaway.
The girl is Charli Carlin, 15. She left her home in southern Dunn County on Wednesday night.
According to the sheriff's office:
The investigation shows Carlin left on her own free will. It is not believed she has access to a phone.
It is unknown who she may be traveling with.
It is possible Carlin could be headed to the Kansas City or Twin Cities areas.
No one has heard from the girl since the night she left.
Anyone with information on Carlin's location is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 715-232-1348.
Anonymous tips may be placed through Dunn County Crime Stoppers.