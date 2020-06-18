NEILLSVILLE — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate incidents in which two horses were shot early Wednesday in the town of Lynn in southeastern Clark County.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information pertaining to the incidents.
Anybody who owns any horses is urged to check on them and make sure that they have not been shot. Residents are also asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office in the event they hear gunshots or see anything suspicious in their neighborhood.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157 or 888-847-2576.