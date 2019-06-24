ELLSWORTH — Two people were injured Saturday in a motorcycle-deer collision in Pierce County.
According to the Pierce County sheriff's office:
At about 10:19 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office was notified the crash with injuries on Highway 35 south of 1200th Street in the town of Oak Grove.
The investigation indicates a motorcycle driven by David Bender, 54, with passenger Gwynne Thompson Witte, 59, both of Stillwater, Minn., was traveling south on Highway 35 near 1200th Street when it struck a deer. The motorcycle then entered into the ditch where it came to rest.
Bender and Thompson Witte were ejected from the motorcycle. He was treated on scene by River Falls Area Ambulance service, and she was transported by Life Link III to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn.
The Prescott Police and Fire departments also assisted.
The crash remains under investigation.