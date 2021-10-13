Sorry, an error occurred.
Reed
EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman ignited a jail-issue shirt and pants on fire last week in a holding cell.
Brittany J. Reed, 32, faces misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct for starting the clothing fire on Oct. 6 in the Eau Claire County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint:
Reed was uncooperative and spitting at officers when she was brought to jail last week for bail jumping, disorderly conduct, discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers and public intoxication.
Due to her physical resistance, officers placed her on a bunk in a holding cell to remove her clothing for a search. A jail uniform was left for her to change into.
Less than 10 minutes later, a correctional officer saw via surveillance cameras that Reed was attempting to set a fire in the cell using a lighter she'd concealed on her person.
When officers arrived at the cell, Reed threw down the clothing that she'd set on fire and threw the lighter at them. An officer was able to extinguish the fire by stomping on the burning clothes.
Reed remains in jail due to a $2,500 cash bond. In addition to last week's drunk and disorderly incident, she's also been charged with false imprisonment and substantial battery of a man she'd known.
