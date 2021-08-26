Sorry, an error occurred.
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has reported the death of an inmate in the Jackson County Jail.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office:
A 33-year-old man was found unresponsive Thursday in the jail. Life-saving measures were attempted by jail staff, deputies and Black River Falls EMS but proved unsuccessful.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the Jackson County Jail.
An autopsy is pending along with a review of camera footage and reports.
The Sheriff’s Office has requested an independent investigation of the death from an area sheriff’s department.
