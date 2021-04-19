EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire-based insurer Group Health Cooperative pledged $100,000 toward the new Children's Museum of Eau Claire building.
"This new facility will be an important community asset," Peter Farrow, CEO of the cooperative, said in a news release. "The museum's emphasis on creating health and wellness education opportunities aligns with our overall mission."
In the same news release announcing the contribution, the museum emphasized how its new facility will expand on health and wellness exhibits from its previous downtown home. Exhibits teaching children about human anatomy, healthy cooking and fitness are all slated for upgrades in the new museum.