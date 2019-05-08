The board of directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley has named an interim leader since the nonprofit organization's CEO resigned in late April.
Denisha Tate-McAlister will lead the local clubs until the organization's board of directors can find a permanent replacement for Sara Antonson, who resigned as CEO on April 25.
Tate-McAlister has worked for the Boys & Girls Club of America National Movement and has experience managing large groups of employees, according to a news release announcing her appointment as interim CEO.
The search for a permanent CEO has begun and is expected to take two to four months.
Antonson led the organization for the past 13 years and opted to resign so she could pursue a career opportunity with a business venture that her husband is also a part of.