NEILLSVILLE — The investigation continues for the Clark County woman who was been missing since Oct. 3.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office:
Family members reported Cassandra Ayon as a missing person at 12:39 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Multiple searches and an investigative followup have been ongoing.
Ayon was last seen in the Unity area when she left a friend's home at 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Ayon drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with Wisconsin license plat of AHZ-2509.
Anyone with information as to Ayon's whereabouts is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office at 715-743-3157 or its tipster line at 888-847-2576.