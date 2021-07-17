CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Iowa man was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday evening in Chippewa County.
A State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding at about 6:40 p.m. on Highway 27, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release.
When approaching the vehicle, the trooper noticed the smell of marijuana coming from it and signs the driver, John Lneneicka, 38, of Cedar Rapids, was impaired.
Lneneicka was arrested for fifth-offense operating a vehicle under the influence, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession and driving with a revoked license.
A blood sample was taken from the driver at a local hospital, and then Lneneicka was booked into the Chippewa County Jail.